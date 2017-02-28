Buccaneers tender Cameron Brate as exclusive rights free agent

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 11:34 AM EST

The Buccaneers have tendered another one of their exclusive rights free agents.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries headlined a group of four exclusive rights free agents to get tenders from the team on Monday and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that tight end Cameron Brate has received one as well. Exclusive rights free agents are bound to their current teams once an offer has been tendered, so all should be back with the team unless they opt for a different line of work.

Brate stepped into the starting tight end job for the Bucs in 2016 and turned in 57 catches for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. Those scores illustrate the chemistry Brate has found as a red zone target for Jameis Winston and it’s a role he should continue to play even as the Bucs work to add other pass-catching options for their quarterback this offseason.

Defensive end Howard Jones is the sixth exclusive rights free agent for the Bucs this year. He’s played 20 games for the Bucs over the last two seasons.