Bucs tender Adam Humphries, three other exclusive rights free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 7:26 AM EST

The only thing teams need to do to hold onto players designated as exclusive rights free agents is tender them a one-year contract offer and Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Buccaneers did that with four players on Monday.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries is a notable contributor on the list. He caught 55 passes for 622 yards in 2016 as one of the more prominent members of the passing game not named Mike Evans. Humphries caught 27 passes as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and has more catches than 27 of the wideouts that were drafted that year.

Nickel back Jude Adjei-Barimah was also a 2015 undrafted free agent signing and he’s another player who was tendered on Monday. Adjei-Barimeh played a regular role through the first 12 games of the season before a suspension brought his year to an early end.

Linebacker Adarius Glanton and wide receiver Freddie Martino were also tendered. Tight end Cameron Brate and defensive end Howard Jones are also set to be exclusive rights free agents, but have not been tendered at this point.