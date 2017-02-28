Charles, Peterson join PFT’s Hot 100 Free Agent list

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 28, 2017, 2:34 PM EST

Running backs Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles are headed for free agency, and both have been placed in the PFT Hot 100 Free Agents list.

Despite their name recognition, both were placed on the bottom quarter of the list. Peterson comes in at No. 78, and Charles is currently at No. 81.

Besides age, two things are working against Peterson and Charles as they approach the next phase of their careers. History says older running backs rarely live up to the buzz their names may create with their new teams, and with the 2017 running back draft class loaded with younger and fresher backs, it’s hard to see teams committing a bunch of money to Peterson and Charles.

Charles is 30 and coming off of two knee surgeries. Even if he can get healthy for 2017, he’s probably not going to be more than a part-time player. Charles is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards per carry at 5.45, but he’s been limited to just eight games over the past two seasons.

Peterson turns 32 next month, and he was limited to just three games last season. He’s probably headed for at best a time-share situation and possibly could be some team’s No. 2 or 3 running back. He’s come back from injury before and is just two seasons separated from a 1,485-yard campaign, but it’s hard to imagine some team seeing Peterson as its No. 1 running back option for 2017.