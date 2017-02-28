Chiefs announce Eric Berry extension

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

Word early on Tuesday afternoon was that the Chiefs and safety Eric Berry were finalizing an agreement on a contract extension and the deal became official a few hours later.

The Chiefs announced the deal, which comes a day ahead of the deadline to use the franchise tag. Berry played out last season under the tag and said he hoped to avoid doing so again this year, something made easier by the fact that the Chiefs have reportedly made him the highest-paid safety in the league.

The team didn’t announce any terms, but multiple reports peg it as a six-year deal worth up to $78 million with $40 million in guarantees.

“I’d like to thank Eric and his agent, Chad Speck, for their professionalism during these negotiations,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement from the team. “Keeping Eric Berry in a Chiefs uniform long-term has been a significant goal of ours. He’s a special football player and an incredible person. We’re thrilled we were able to get this deal done.”

The Chiefs were busy on Tuesday as they also released veteran running back Jamaal Charles. With Berry signed, defensive tackle Dontari Poe now tops the list of potential free agents in Kansas City.