Chiefs say farewell to “future Hall of Famer” Jamaal Charles

It’s the end of an era, in both Minnesota (possibly) and Kansas City (most likely).
On the same day the the Vikings announced the team won’t pick up the 2017 option on running back Adrian Peterson’s contract, the Chiefs terminated the contract of running back Jamaal Charles.
The official statement contains plenty of high praise for Charles. In contrast to the Vikings, who have left the door open for a return by Peterson, the Chiefs seem to be moving on from Charles, for good.
“On behalf of my family and the entire Kansas City Chiefs team, I’d like to thank Jamaal Charles for his contributions and dedication over the last nine seasons,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Jamaal has been one of the most prolific players in our organization’s history, and I have an enormous amount of respect for what he has accomplished. He’ll always be a part of the Chiefs family, and we’ll be ready to honor him for his outstanding playing career when the time is right.”
G.M. John Dorsey’s comments had an even stronger sense of finality.
“I have a great deal of admiration for Jamaal Charles, his toughness, and what he’s been able to achieve in his time in Kansas City,” Dorsey said. “These decisions are never easy, but we felt it was in the best interests of the club to move on at this time. We wish Jamaal and his family the best of luck in their next step.”
Charles received particularly high praise from coach Andy Reid.
“I’ve been privileged to work with a lot of talented players over the years, and Jamaal Charles ranks up there with the great ones,” Reid said. “I appreciate the way he came to work every day, he gave us everything he had day-in and day-out. I’ve said it before, I think he’s a future Hall of Famer.”
Chiefs Hall of Fame, yes. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be a tougher sell.
Charles ranks 59th on the all-time rushing list, with 7,260 yards. He’s behind Terrell Davis, who got in just this year after a long wait — and who has a pair of Super Bowl titles to add to his accomplishments. Charles has limited playoff experience.
But there still may be a few chapters left in Charles’ career. He struggled to recover from a torn ACL in 2016. If/when he’s healthy again, the 30-yard-old Charles could still rack up some yards and play a key role for a contender.
Hate to say it, but I think this guy is done. Huge talent, just too many injuries. Comebacks almost never work out well in this situation.
But, of course the Chiefs will move on with finality while the Vikings will leave the door open. The Chiefs have young backs who have performed in Charles’s stead while the Vikings have young backs who have largely failed to pick up the slack when AP’s been out.
The Chiefs were prepared to lose Charles (with all decorum), but the Vikings will need to invest in FA or in the draft to replace AP.
That said I wish Charles all the best! He won me my fantasy league a few times and is a class act. I’d wager he’ll get more done in the coming season than AP.
HOF?! LOL. 2 first team all pro and 1 second team all pro selections over your entire career doesn’t get you in. Even though some of the choices the voters have made in the last few years have been questionable to say the least, they haven’t reached that level of bad.
for a short period he probably was the most dominant running back in the league for sure though.
Sad day for Chiefs fans but we knew it was coming. I’m gonna cheer him no matter where he plays as long as it isn’t Denver.
If injuries robbed T.D. of his numbers… same can be said about Charles. Sure fire HOF’er. He was consistently a top 2-4 RB during his healthy years as Charles averaged 5.5 yards a carry for his career (almost 1 full yard more per carry than Davis). On top of that; Charles was an amazing receiving back.
One of my favorite Chiefs and one of the best, most dynamic RBs in NFL history.
He deserves to be in the HOF, he ranks 1st in career yards/carry in NFL history.
Sad day for Chiefs fans. Job well done Jamaal Charles. You’ll be missed if this is it for you in KC.
everybody is a future H.O.F these days.
everybody but TO that is ! hahaha