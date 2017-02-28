Chiefs to cut Jamaal Charles

One of the great players in Chiefs history is on the way out in Kansas City.
The Chiefs have decided to release running back Jamaal Charles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Charles has had an outstanding career in Kansas City: His average of 5.5 yards per carry is the best of any running back in NFL history, and he, Jim Brown and Barry Sanders are the only players ever with five different seasons of at least 1,000 yards and at least 5.0 yards per carry.
But Charles has been injured and was limited to just 12 carries for 40 yards last year and just 71 carries for 364 yards the year before. Realistically, a 30-year-old running back who is that slowed by age and injury just can’t command much money in today’s NFL.
Charles will hit free agency and can land somewhere, but he’s probably only going to get paid like a backup.
Doug Peterson on line 1
hi jamaal this is bill belichick, what ring size do you wear?
PICK him up niners
This is why players should always take the money and show no loyalty to anyone except themselves and their family.
One of my favs. Respect!
Charles and Peterson hitting the market same day. Some team will bite on these guys. Not for big money but they should both get low guarantees with a lot of incentives.
“Charles will hit free agency and can land somewhere, but he’s probably only going to get paid like a backup.”
That actually sounds perfect for his needs. Its clear he cant take the lead back pounding any more. But as a backup he can save his body for the right moments and the dude does have skills.
Sigh…. here come my fellow Pats fans with talk of signing JC… Free agency time is always crazy – everyone thinks their team is in the mix on some big name that gets let go, and rarely they are.
I for one hope that the Patriots draft a RB (or two) this year and don’t bring Blount back (and don’t sign an aging veteran at that position).
this had to be a very tough decision for John Dorsey. Jamaal has a toughness that measures up well with his world class speed and is a complete asset in the locker room.
Sorry to see him go as he definitely accomplished a lot of great things.
“Charles will hit free agency and can land somewhere, but he’s probably only going to get paid like a backup.”
Like a backup with a heavy incentive package is probably closer to the truth.
IF he can stay healthy some team is going to get a major steal at a relatively low cost.
There’s no way Bill Belichick goes anywhere near him; he’s too injured.
Won’t be as productive as 5.5 ypc but can definitely still be an impact player and form a great backfield pairing with a young drafted RB. At 30 he most likely wants to play for a winner and I think Green Bay, New York Giants, and Seattle make the most sense for Jamaal in terms of matching playing time and possibly playoffs.
————–
31 GM’s see a washed up 30 year old running back.
BB says “I can make the most out of 75 carries from a former game changer. Will you take the veteran minimum?”
Only 3 years too late, GJ Chiefs way to pull the trigger
Skins
30 years old running back with multiple acl tears. Have to wonder how much he has left
Adrian Peterson please take note.
Looks like AP has some company. 30 plus year old RB’s aren’t a need in the NFL for the money they think they are worth. When you can sign a younger player for half the money.
Not a KC fan, but i’m a fan of Charles very good player. Wish him well
What are you talking about? the Chiefs have been loyal to this guy, they stuck by him through 2 torn acls and numerous injuries. The last two seasons he only played a handful of games and he didnt look as good coming back from his 2nd torn acl last season.
I’d like to see him used as a third down back and received out of the backfield. I’d like to see him limited to 10 touches a game and not be the workhorse until he’s injured. Which is always what happens to Reggie Bush.
After watching Ryan Mathews play every other game and miss many others in 2 years, no thanks!
One of the greats, absolutely loved watching him play. Hope he’s still got a few years left in him, so fun to watch.
I miss the old days where a 30-35 year old running back was still a okay thing to have on your roster. Thomas Jones anyone?
This is why Martellus Bennett is telling fans to go for a walk. These teams will drop you in a heartbeat if you endure a serious injury. In the NFL, loyalty is a concept that praises upwards from players to execs, not from execs to players.