Despite cost being the same, Giants opt not to use exclusive tag on JPP

With the non-exclusive franchise tender for running backs greater than what the exclusive tender would be in 2017, the exclusive tag and the non-exclusive tag will cost the same amount. As a result, the Steelers chose to apply the exclusive version of the tag to running back Le’Veon Bell, slamming the door on his ability to talk to other teams.

The non-exclusive franchise tender for defensive ends also is greater than what the exclusive tender currently would be in 2017. Nevertheless, the Giants opted to go with the non-exclusive tender as to defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

So why did the Giants expose Pierre-Paul to the market?

First, the Giants possibly fear that the exclusive tender could go up. For now, the five highest cap numbers for defensive ends in 2017 belong to Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson ($18 million), Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon ($16 milli0n), Texans defensive end J.J. Watt ($14.5 million), Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah ($12.734 million), and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan ($12.047 million). Currently, that’s an a average of $14.65 million, well below the anticipated non-exclusive tender of 10.14 percent of the salary cap, which if the cap is $166 million will equate to $16.83 million. New contracts and restructurings could drive the number higher before late April, when the calculation of the exclusive tender is finalized. That would drive Pierre-Paul’s price under the exclusive tender higher.

Second, the Giants possibly don’t think anyone will be willing to part with a pair of first-round picks for the privilege of signing Pierre-Paul to an offer sheet they choose not to match. So it doesn’t matter if he’s tagged exclusively or non-exclusively.

Third, the Giants possibly hope to lure a team to sign Pierre-Paul to an offer sheet that they would match, getting him under contract thanks to the negotiating efforts of another team.

Fourth, the Giants possibly hope to lure a team to sign Pierre-Paul to an offer sheet because they would prefer to not match the offer and collect a pair of first-round picks. While teams rarely give up multiple first-rounders for franchise-tagged players, quarterbacks and those who chase and tackle quarterbacks behind the line of scrimmage would seem to be the exception.

Fifth, the Giants possibly (possibly) didn’t realize that they could apply the exclusive tag at no additional cost. Fans and media assume that all teams are constantly aware of all rules and exceptions and clauses in the CBA. Sometimes, they miss things.

Whatever the reason, Pierre-Paul is available to be signed to an offer sheet by another team, if a team that drafts in (for example) the lower reaches of round one this year and that expects to be there next year decides to go all in for a pass rusher who could go a long way toward helping a team that already is in striking distance of a championship land at the 32nd spot in the first round next April.