Eddie Lacy: Packers have been “very vocal” about wanting me back

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 10:09 AM EST

Running back Eddie Lacy’s 2016 season came to an end after five games due to an ankle injury that required surgery and left him with limited recent results to use in a pitch to prospective suitors in free agency.

Lacy averaged 5.1 yards per carry in those five games, but the combination of his injury and concerns about his conditioning throughout the 2015 season don’t set him up for a major payday when the new league year gets underway. That may leave him in position to take a one-year deal in hopes of cashing in next year and staying in a familiar situation might work well on that front.

That appears to be a possibility based on what Lacy told Adam Schefter of ESPN on Schefter’s podcast.

“Talking to my agent, the Packers have been very vocal about having me back there,” Lacy said.

Lacy said his agent will have further talks with Green Bay during the Scouting Combine and that he’s focusing on getting healthy while those talks play out. Lacy said he “should be able to go out and do everything” when OTAs roll around later this year and we should have a good idea pretty soon where he’ll be reporting for work when that date comes.