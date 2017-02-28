 Skip to content

Former Giants offensive coordinator thinks they’ll be interested in Adrian Peterson

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2017, 12:58 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Peterson returns to play after injuring his knee in week two of the season. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

As running back Adrian Peterson has been openly flirting with the Giants, the Giants have given no indication as to whether they are or aren’t interested. Former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride believes that the Giants will be interested.

Appearing on PFT Live, Gilbride said that he believes the Giants will be looking for an early-down, veteran back to replace Rashad Jennings and to complement Paul Perkins, who played well as a rookie in 2017. Gilbride, who knows the team well from his years there (and whose son, Kevin M. Gilbride, still serves as the tight ends coach), suggested that G.M. Jerry Reese would do the deal only if the price is right.

Getting the price right will be the challenge for Peterson and any interested team. Whether it’s the Giants, the Vikings, or anyone else, Peterson will have a chance (officially as of March 7, unofficially as of right now) to figure out exactly what is available to him and to pick his next team knowing exactly what he’s saying “no” to when he finally says “yes.”

