Fred Jackson would like to play again

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 11:48 AM EST

Running back Fred Jackson didn’t play at all during the 2016 season, but he’s not ready to officially declare himself retired from professional football.

Jackson said he spoke to a few teams last year and would revisit those conversations in hopes of getting a shot to show that there’s still something left in the 36-year-old’s tank.

“Playing-wise, I would love to play again,” Jackson said, via SiouxlandNews.com. “You know, I’m going to try and see if I could get on a roster again. I’m going to try and see if I can get on a roster this year, training camps and things like that. If I can get into one I’m going to try to spend the next two, three months trying to get on a roster. And you know, if it doesn’t happen I’m going to hang my hat on the ten years that I did play.”

Jackson played in 16 games for the Seahawks during the 2015 season, gaining 357 yards on offense and scoring two touchdowns after landing in Seattle following his release from the Bills. Jackson ran for 5,646 yards and scored 37 touchdowns over nine seasons in Buffalo. Whether he lands a job for this season or not, he said he’d like to sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Bills after spending the bulk of his career in their uniform.