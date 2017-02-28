Jaguars sign former CFL offensive lineman

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 6:32 AM EST

The Jaguars are clearly reworking their offensive line this offseason, and they’re willing to look beyond our borders to do it.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars signed journeyman offensive lineman Greg Van Roten.

Van Roten played in 10 NFL games with the Packers in 2012 and 2013 and was with the Seahawks during the preseason in 2014. He was out of football after being cut there, but spent the last two seasons in Canada

He was named the Toronto Argonauts’ most outstanding lineman during both his seasons there, and former Argos head coach Scott Milanovich is coaching quarterbacks in Jacksonville now, so he must have put a good word in for him.

The Jaguars declined a contract option on left tackle Kelvin Beachum, and are allowing former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel to become a free agent. They’ve set up a trade with Miami for left tackle Branden Albert, which can’t become official until March 9.