Jaguars trying to get something for Davon House before they cut him

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 6:02 PM EST

The circle of free agent life is about to claim another one.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars are trying to hustle up a trade for cornerback Davon House, and if they can’t find one, will likely release him.

House was an early free agency signing by the Jaguars two springs ago, but they’re apparently trying to get out from under the $6 million he’s due this year.

House lost his starting job after four games last year, and carrying a big number, it makes sense that they’d try to get something for him while they can. That way, they can go spend the money on somebody else next week who will become the next guy to get cut.