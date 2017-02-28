 Skip to content

Jaguars trying to get something for Davon House before they cut him

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 6:02 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White can't make a reception in front Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Davon House (31) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

The circle of free agent life is about to claim another one.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars are trying to hustle up a trade for cornerback Davon House, and if they can’t find one, will likely release him.

House was an early free agency signing by the Jaguars two springs ago, but they’re apparently trying to get out from under the $6 million he’s due this year.

House lost his starting job after four games last year, and carrying a big number, it makes sense that they’d try to get something for him while they can. That way, they can go spend the money on somebody else next week who will become the next guy to get cut.

4 Responses to “Jaguars trying to get something for Davon House before they cut him”
  1. wahoo21 says: Feb 28, 2017 6:08 PM

    Why would a team trade for a guy that is going to get cut other than to pay him just to cut him themselves?

  2. whenwilliteverend says: Feb 28, 2017 6:12 PM

    Dream on. Nobody is going to pick up that $6M salary for a guy who couldn’t even start for the Jags.

  3. milkcan44 says: Feb 28, 2017 6:14 PM

    He ends up in Green Bay unless the timing of his cut would count against Compensatory Draft compensation.

  4. edzo82270 says: Feb 28, 2017 6:17 PM

    The Jags are trying to flip this House? Word is the roof needs attention due to leaky coverage. Maybe the buyer can turn it into a multi-family like the ever popular Cromartie model. The jokes just write themselves boys and girls.

