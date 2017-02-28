Jaguars trying to get something for Davon House before they cut him

The circle of free agent life is about to claim another one.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars are trying to hustle up a trade for cornerback Davon House, and if they can’t find one, will likely release him.
House was an early free agency signing by the Jaguars two springs ago, but they’re apparently trying to get out from under the $6 million he’s due this year.
House lost his starting job after four games last year, and carrying a big number, it makes sense that they’d try to get something for him while they can. That way, they can go spend the money on somebody else next week who will become the next guy to get cut.
Why would a team trade for a guy that is going to get cut other than to pay him just to cut him themselves?
Dream on. Nobody is going to pick up that $6M salary for a guy who couldn’t even start for the Jags.
He ends up in Green Bay unless the timing of his cut would count against Compensatory Draft compensation.
The Jags are trying to flip this House? Word is the roof needs attention due to leaky coverage. Maybe the buyer can turn it into a multi-family like the ever popular Cromartie model. The jokes just write themselves boys and girls.