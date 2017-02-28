Jets hire La’Roi Glover to help coach defensive line

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 3:18 PM EST

The Jets just added another formidable defensive lineman, but this time, it was for the coaching staff.

The team announced they completed their coaching staff by hiring former NFL lineman La’Roi Glover as an assistant defensive line coach.

Glover played 13 years in the NFL, finishing with 83.5 sacks. Of that total, 17.0 of them came in 2000 for the Saints, when he led the league in that category. The undersized interior rusher also played for the Rams, Cowboys and Raiders.

Glover has spent the last seven years as the director of player engagement for the Rams, but this is his first coaching job.

He has plenty of talent to work with in New York, though the Jets may try to carve into that before the season starts.