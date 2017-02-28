Jets tell Darrelle Revis they’re releasing him

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 28, 2017, 8:08 PM EST

The Jets have informed cornerback Darrelle Revis that they plan to release him.

Revis, 31, has had two stints with the Jets in his 10-year career. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in the team’s announcement of the move. “His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.”

Revis is facing four felony charges from an incident in Pittsburgh earlier this month. Given his struggles last season and that he was due to make $13 million in 2017, he might have been released even if he hadn’t been arrested.

“When you’re dealing with a player of Darrelle’s caliber, these decisions are extremely hard to make,” Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan said. “We all have a great deal of respect for Darrelle and the significance of his time with the Jets cannot be overstated. He provided an example of how a pro should approach his craft and established his place in NFL history as one of the best at his position.”