Jim Harbaugh gets political in a specific way

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh is a huge fan of Judge Judy. But he apparently believes that litigants should not be required to represent themselves, like they do in her courtroom.

Harbaugh, a member of the Leaders Council of the Legal Services Corporation, has tweeted his support for the organization that provides legal services to those who can’t afford it — and that potentially faces a loss of funding.

“I hope reports that White House trying to defund Legal Services Corp aren’t true. LSC is CRUCIAL to making justice system fair,” Harbaugh tweeted, via the Washington Post.

An early draft of President Trump’s budget reportedly would eliminate funding for the LSC. If that happens, he may be on the receiving end of more tweets from a popular football coach in a key battleground state who could wield plenty of influence in 2020, if Harbaugh hasn’t changed jobs by then.

Heck, given his propensity to work in four-year increments, maybe Harbaugh should run for president.