Johnny Manziel tells judge: “I need to get my life in order”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 1:03 PM EST

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel told a Texas judge “I need to get my life in order,” and told reporters outside the courtroom his intention was to play in the NFL again.

According to Naheed Rajwani of the Dallas Morning News, Manziel was in court Tuesday, and told the judge he was serious about making things right as he hopes to have the assault charges against him dismissed.

While his legal team brokered a deal with local prosecutors which could result in the misdemeanor assault charges dismissed if he met certain conditions (including proving he completed a substance abuse program), Dallas County judge Roberto Cañas seemed skeptical Manziel was taking it seriously.

“Not everybody who comes through here gets this kind of opportunity because right now, you’re in charge of what happens to your case,” Judge Cañas told Manziel. “If you decide not to follow the terms of the conditional dismissal, then basically what you’re saying to me is that you either want me to make a decision about your life, or you want six people whom you’ve never met to make a decision about your life.”

Manziel then told the judge he was in the process of fixing the mess his life had become.

“Everything has been going extremely smoothly and my life is trending upward,” Manziel said, “so I don’t even want to let this get anywhere near the rabbit hole that you were describing. This situation is in my hands, . . . I need to get my life in order. These are the things I need to do.”

Other than telling reporters outside the courtroom “I want to play football,” he didn’t answer other questions.

Like the judge, the NFL and its member clubs are probably skeptical about that, or at least until Manziel shows that he’s serious instead of talking about it. He’s claimed to have sobered up without the benefit of rehab, and continues to make sounds about a comeback.