Lorenzo Alexander’s agent to meet with Bills this weekend

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 28, 2017, 6:52 PM EST

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander told the Buffalo News Tuesday that his agent, Peter Schaffer, will meet with the Bills this weekend to talk about a new contract for Alexander.

The meeting will take place at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which runs through Monday. Alexander will be a free agent if the Bills don’t sign him to a new deal by March 9.

Alexander, 34, went to his first Pro Bowl after recording 12.5 sacks last season, his first with the Bills. He previously had never had more than 2.5 sacks in a season.

Alexander said that no numbers have been discussed with the Bills thus far, but Schaffer said earlier this month that he expected Alexander to make between $5-10 million next season.