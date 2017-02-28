Mark Ingram: Black Saints players turned away from London nightclub

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2017, 10:12 AM EST

The Saints will play in London on October 1, and four Saints players are visiting the city now. But their trip hasn’t been entirely positive.

Saints running back Mark Ingram says he and teammates Vonn Bell, Sterling Moore and BW Webb had reservations for a table at the London nightclub Cirque Le Soir. But when they showed up, they were turned away and told they were “too urban.”

Ingram detailed the incident on Twitter and retweeted a follower who said that “too urban” means “too black,” as well as another follower who urged people to stop going to the “racist venue.” All four players are black, as are the two other men they were with.

Ingram added, however, that he has been treated well in London.

“Honestly everyone has been incredibly kind! This was the first and only incident! It’s not even close otherwise!” Ingram wrote.

Cirque Le Soir has not commented on the matter, which is receiving significant media attention in England.