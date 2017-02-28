 Skip to content

NFL plans to put chips in all footballs, but not for officiating

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2017, 6:13 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 14: Lavonte David #54 and Orie Lemon #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knock the ball loose from Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carolina won 19-17. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The NFL plans to put microchips in every football during the 2017 season, but the chips will not be used to help the officials.

Instead, Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal reports, the chips will be used as part of the NFL’s “Next Gen Stats,” which track player performance.

The league already puts chips on every player’s shoulder pads for the Next Gen Stats, and having chips in footballs as well will allow teams to track everything from how fast a quarterback throws a football to how well a defensive back moves toward the ball while it’s in the air. Next Gen Stats are closely guarded secrets, with only a tiny portion of them ever becoming public.

The NFL has previously put chips in kicking balls to determine how significant the change would be if the goal posts were narrowed. There’s long been a movement to put chips in footballs to help determine when a ball crosses the goal line, but logistical challenges have prevented that from happening.

Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the competition committee, says the full scope of the way the data from chips in footballs will be used won’t be known until after the season. But it will be a significant amount of data that the league has never had before.

41 Responses to “NFL plans to put chips in all footballs, but not for officiating”
  1. lgw91s says: Feb 28, 2017 6:23 AM

    Does it monitor air pressure changes as the temperature drops? There is no way that data hits the general public, although anyone paying attention in grade 7 science class already knew the answer.

  2. roverboy1949 says: Feb 28, 2017 6:32 AM

    will they give the air pressure? we are still waiting for king roger to release the results. Oh yeah, if it proves he’s wrong we will never see them!

  3. ravensfan56 says: Feb 28, 2017 6:33 AM

    Goodell needs to be fired immediately.

  4. RandyinRoxbury says: Feb 28, 2017 6:53 AM

    Speaking of chips, where has chippy been as of late?

  5. baylinweb says: Feb 28, 2017 6:55 AM

    Still waiting on the psi info for each ball after every game.

  6. eljefedelmundo says: Feb 28, 2017 6:55 AM

    “logistical challenges” my derrière!

    Soccer/futbol has had this tech for years to exactly know when the ball has crossed the goal line.

    Ridiculous….

  7. bigdog2372 says: Feb 28, 2017 6:58 AM

    It’s a cool idea. I’m not sure how valuable the information will be besides being slightly interesting, but at least it’s something different.

  8. footballisnotthatimportant says: Feb 28, 2017 6:58 AM

    So is this going to decrease the amount of commercials, improve officiating, allow hits on the QB, and generally allow defense to be played? No?

    Oh, it appears the NFL is once again fixing problems that don’t exist while failing to address the ones that do.

  9. exinsidetrader says: Feb 28, 2017 7:08 AM

    If they use it for officiating the games will be harder to rig and referees need the extra income.

  10. xxsweepthelegxx says: Feb 28, 2017 7:11 AM

    They will also being measuring the psi in all footballs during cold weather games…..but it has nothing to do with officiating or deflategate. In fact, they won’t even be sharing why they’re doing it.

  11. MichaelEdits says: Feb 28, 2017 7:15 AM

    *cough* air pressure *cough*

  12. thedangerouskitchen says: Feb 28, 2017 7:24 AM

    lgw91s says:
    Feb 28, 2017 6:23 AM
    Does it monitor air pressure changes as the temperature drops?

    roverboy1949 says:
    Feb 28, 2017 6:32 AM
    will they give the air pressure?

    ——————————————–

    I mean, what could it hurt?

  13. 345snarkavenue says: Feb 28, 2017 7:34 AM

    only the inner-most inner circle at 345 Park Avenue must know the 2015 halftime psi data, probably one of their most guarded secrets.

  14. weepingjebus says: Feb 28, 2017 7:37 AM

    That way the balls can express their feelings by weeping quietly whenever a Jets player touches them.

  15. seabrawk12 says: Feb 28, 2017 7:42 AM

    My goodness Pats fans are the most annoying winners of all time. We won! Complain complain complain complain. Every single thread. Shut up already and enjoy the success.

    On a side note it won’t be long until they insist every fan wears a chip. It will be to promote “safety.”

  16. ihavenoeyedeer says: Feb 28, 2017 7:53 AM

    eljefedelmundo says:
    Feb 28, 2017 6:55 AM
    “logistical challenges” my derrière!

    Soccer/futbol has had this tech for years to exactly know when the ball has crossed the goal line.

    Ridiculous….

    ___________

    You’re forgetting about 3 other factors that doesn’t exist in soccer.

    1) Possession of the ball when it crosses the goal line
    2) Player being down or not down
    2.5) If the player is down was there contact by the defense
    3) Was the player out of bounds

  17. One For The D**k #Six says: Feb 28, 2017 7:57 AM

    Could also be a useful identifier when the league office employees steal the balls to sell them on eBay. And then the league can dock draft picks from the patriots, cuz integrity

  18. elyasm says: Feb 28, 2017 8:02 AM

    Maybe they can be used to prevent NFL employees from stealing game used balls.

  19. fjw2 says: Feb 28, 2017 8:10 AM

    Maybe they could track when and where their league employees are stealing game balls and selling them on eBay then?

  20. streetyson says: Feb 28, 2017 8:10 AM

    Even without recording PSI, it would have stopped deflategate because it would have stopped officials stealing a ball (to sell on e-bay), like one did in the 2015 AFCCG and falsely blaming the Pats. That MASSIVE LIE suggested the Pats had been caught “red handed”, trying to switch dodgy balls into play during the game, and at the time was used to damn them in the court of public opinion more than mere pre-game PSI settings alone could (which were also lied about). Two weeks later the NFL quietly fired their own thieving official.

  21. twincities90210 says: Feb 28, 2017 8:26 AM

    just more conditioning of the masses to get used to the idea of putting chips in things so when the US dollar collapses, they can come out with their new currency that will be connected to the chip they put in your right hand or forehead. Mark of the beast of the Bible.

  22. wib22 says: Feb 28, 2017 8:53 AM

    Goodell is a clown.

    A sad joke of a commish, won’t even release the PSI info because he knows he’s wrong.

    #GOODELLOUT

  23. ragdollmama says: Feb 28, 2017 8:56 AM

    eljefedelmundo says:
    Feb 28, 2017 6:55 AM
    “logistical challenges” my derrière!

    Soccer/futbol has had this tech for years to exactly know when the ball has crossed the goal line.

    Ridiculous….

    That’s fine for soccer but if a football player lunges to get the ball in the endzone and his knee is down before the ball crosses the plane, the chip is useless.

    What are they gonna do? put chips on their elbows and knees? Then do they compare the chip data and make a game already filled with too many commercials even longer?

    Having said that, this is not what the chips are for. They are for “next gen” player stats. They already use them in shoulder pads but why is this data secret?

    “Next Gen Stats are closely guarded secrets, with only a tiny portion of them ever becoming public.”

    Why is that?

  24. jgedgar70 says: Feb 28, 2017 8:57 AM

    ihavenoeyedeer says:
    Feb 28, 2017 7:53 AM

    eljefedelmundo says:
    Feb 28, 2017 6:55 AM
    “logistical challenges” my derrière!

    Soccer/futbol has had this tech for years to exactly know when the ball has crossed the goal line.

    Ridiculous….
    __________
    You’re forgetting about 3 other factors that doesn’t exist in soccer.

    1) Possession of the ball when it crosses the goal line
    2) Player being down or not down
    2.5) If the player is down was there contact by the defense
    3) Was the player out of bounds
    _____
    Also, there generally aren’t 15-20 300-plus pound men within 6 inches of the soccer ball.

    I’m willing to give the NFL the benefit of the doubt on this one. But ONLY this one.

  25. whywerule says: Feb 28, 2017 9:02 AM

    seabrawk12 says:
    Feb 28, 2017 7:42 AM
    My goodness Pats fans are the most annoying winners of all time….
    ———————————————————-

    What makes you think we are annoyed about being winners?

    We are proud of the Patriots winning tradition in the Belichick/Brady era. We are, however, annoyed (disgusted is a better word) at having had draft picks stolen from the Patriots due to the cowardice and lies of Roger Goodell, many who work for Goodell, one 4-letter network, and a cabal of owners who run Goodell.

    And, FWIW, we fully intend to allow our disgust continue to reverberate during these final two years of the Goodell reign of incompetence.

  26. ragdollmama says: Feb 28, 2017 9:04 AM

    fjw2 says:
    Feb 28, 2017 8:10 AM
    Maybe they could track when and where their league employees are stealing game balls and selling them on eBay then?

    ____________________

    Great suggestion and I think they should be putting chips in players jerseys too. That way, the next time someone tries to steal TB12’s jersey, they will catch the thief who did it!

    Give it back Roger!

  27. chiefsfan4ever1 says: Feb 28, 2017 9:24 AM

    I say use the chips to locate Tom’s jersey!

  28. rhamrhoddy says: Feb 28, 2017 9:31 AM

    Why are there logistical issues with chips helping to determine scores at the goal line?
    Why are there logistical issues with cameras angles helping to determine scores at the goal line?

    Are these magic goal lines? Did Roger get these goal lines from the same guy who sold Jack his magic beanstalk beans?

    Overall takeaway: probably not rigged — hope it’s not rigged. More transparency equals more trust. And currently, trust in the league front office is at an all time low.

  29. footballboozer says: Feb 28, 2017 9:45 AM

    “Next Gen Stats are closely guarded secrets, with only a tiny portion of them ever becoming public.”

    ========================
    What ever happened to “transparency” and “integrity”?
    Oh ya, more lies!

  30. jgedgar70 says: Feb 28, 2017 9:47 AM

    seabrawk12 says:
    Feb 28, 2017 7:42 AM

    My goodness Pats fans are the most annoying winners of all time. We won! Complain complain complain complain. Every single thread. Shut up already and enjoy the success.
    _____
    AGREED! You got justice and your revenge. Leave it alone already. And stay off articles that have nothing whatsoever to do with your team or its players.

    #StopTalkingAboutFlatFootballs
    #WeHateYouForBeingObnoxiousNotForWinning
    #LeaveTheRestOfUsAlone
    #ShutUp

  31. rootpain says: Feb 28, 2017 9:50 AM

    Start putting the sensors in Jerseys and a whole bunch of you fans will be prevented entry to the stadium on game day cause the chips will confirm your team Jersey is a knock off.

  32. bassicdave says: Feb 28, 2017 9:56 AM

    exinsidetrader says:
    Feb 28, 2017 7:08 AM

    If they use it for officiating the games will be harder to rig and referees need the extra income.

    If that was a problem you’d have shut off football a long time ago instead of trolling around here.

  33. bert1913 says: Feb 28, 2017 9:58 AM

    They should call them tm for short

  34. rjp1130 says: Feb 28, 2017 10:03 AM

    When I first saw the article, I thought it read “chimps in the footballs”. That would be just crazy, but, it is the NFL.

  35. thelastwordyaheard says: Feb 28, 2017 10:36 AM

    rjp1130 says:
    Feb 28, 2017 10:03 AM
    When I first saw the article, I thought it read “chimps in the footballs”. That would be just crazy, but, it is the NFL.

    ————–

    The chimps are not in the footballs, they’re sitting in an office on Park Avenue.

  36. superpatriotsfan says: Feb 28, 2017 10:47 AM

    What makes you think we are annoyed about being winners?

    We are proud of the Patriots winning tradition in the Belichick/Brady era. We are, however, annoyed (disgusted is a better word) at having had draft picks stolen from the Patriots due to the cowardice and lies of Roger Goodell, many who work for Goodell, one 4-letter network, and a cabal of owners who run Goodell.

    And, FWIW, we fully intend to allow our disgust continue to reverberate during these final two years of the Goodell reign of incompetence.
    —————————————
    Funny how you only mention the Belichick/Brady era which means you only paid attention to the Patriots at that time. Once they leave, which bandwagon will you jump onto next?

    #PatriotsBandWagon
    #NoPatriotsFanBeforeBrady
    #AfterBradyRetiresBackToMediocracy
    #WhichBandwagonWillPatsFanJumpOntoNext?

  37. chiefsfan4ever1 says: Feb 28, 2017 11:14 AM

    So I guess Tom really did have a chip on his shoulder.

  38. jayhawk6 says: Feb 28, 2017 11:43 AM

    Maybe they should put chips in the uniforms of the Super Bowl teams.

  39. miklib says: Feb 28, 2017 12:10 PM

    So glad the boys in the League office have their priorities right.

  40. upperdecker19 says: Feb 28, 2017 12:58 PM

    Would these “chips” inside of the balls be Doritos by any chance?

    Regards,
    Eddie Lacy

  41. thedangerouskitchen says: Feb 28, 2017 1:02 PM

    superpatriotsfan says:
    Feb 28, 2017 10:47 AM

    Funny how you only mention the Belichick/Brady era which means you only paid attention to the Patriots at that time. Once they leave, which bandwagon will you jump onto next?

    ———————————–

    So I take it you missed all those wild parties at Schaeffer/Sullivan stadium. Sorry to hear that man. They were so great.

Leave a Reply

