NFL plans to put chips in all footballs, but not for officiating

The NFL plans to put microchips in every football during the 2017 season, but the chips will not be used to help the officials.
Instead, Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal reports, the chips will be used as part of the NFL’s “Next Gen Stats,” which track player performance.
The league already puts chips on every player’s shoulder pads for the Next Gen Stats, and having chips in footballs as well will allow teams to track everything from how fast a quarterback throws a football to how well a defensive back moves toward the ball while it’s in the air. Next Gen Stats are closely guarded secrets, with only a tiny portion of them ever becoming public.
The NFL has previously put chips in kicking balls to determine how significant the change would be if the goal posts were narrowed. There’s long been a movement to put chips in footballs to help determine when a ball crosses the goal line, but logistical challenges have prevented that from happening.
Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the competition committee, says the full scope of the way the data from chips in footballs will be used won’t be known until after the season. But it will be a significant amount of data that the league has never had before.
Does it monitor air pressure changes as the temperature drops? There is no way that data hits the general public, although anyone paying attention in grade 7 science class already knew the answer.
Soccer/futbol has had this tech for years to exactly know when the ball has crossed the goal line.
It’s a cool idea. I’m not sure how valuable the information will be besides being slightly interesting, but at least it’s something different.
So is this going to decrease the amount of commercials, improve officiating, allow hits on the QB, and generally allow defense to be played? No?
Oh, it appears the NFL is once again fixing problems that don’t exist while failing to address the ones that do.
If they use it for officiating the games will be harder to rig and referees need the extra income.
They will also being measuring the psi in all footballs during cold weather games…..but it has nothing to do with officiating or deflategate. In fact, they won’t even be sharing why they’re doing it.
*cough* air pressure *cough*
Does it monitor air pressure changes as the temperature drops?
will they give the air pressure?
only the inner-most inner circle at 345 Park Avenue must know the 2015 halftime psi data, probably one of their most guarded secrets.
My goodness Pats fans are the most annoying winners of all time. We won! Complain complain complain complain. Every single thread. Shut up already and enjoy the success.
You’re forgetting about 3 other factors that doesn’t exist in soccer.
1) Possession of the ball when it crosses the goal line
2) Player being down or not down
2.5) If the player is down was there contact by the defense
3) Was the player out of bounds
Could also be a useful identifier when the league office employees steal the balls to sell them on eBay. And then the league can dock draft picks from the patriots, cuz integrity
Maybe they can be used to prevent NFL employees from stealing game used balls.
Maybe they could track when and where their league employees are stealing game balls and selling them on eBay then?
Even without recording PSI, it would have stopped deflategate because it would have stopped officials stealing a ball (to sell on e-bay), like one did in the 2015 AFCCG and falsely blaming the Pats. That MASSIVE LIE suggested the Pats had been caught “red handed”, trying to switch dodgy balls into play during the game, and at the time was used to damn them in the court of public opinion more than mere pre-game PSI settings alone could (which were also lied about). Two weeks later the NFL quietly fired their own thieving official.
That’s fine for soccer but if a football player lunges to get the ball in the endzone and his knee is down before the ball crosses the plane, the chip is useless.
What are they gonna do? put chips on their elbows and knees? Then do they compare the chip data and make a game already filled with too many commercials even longer?
Having said that, this is not what the chips are for. They are for “next gen” player stats. They already use them in shoulder pads but why is this data secret?
“Next Gen Stats are closely guarded secrets, with only a tiny portion of them ever becoming public.”
Why is that?
You’re forgetting about 3 other factors that doesn’t exist in soccer.
1) Possession of the ball when it crosses the goal line
2) Player being down or not down
2.5) If the player is down was there contact by the defense
3) Was the player out of bounds
Also, there generally aren’t 15-20 300-plus pound men within 6 inches of the soccer ball.
I’m willing to give the NFL the benefit of the doubt on this one. But ONLY this one.
My goodness Pats fans are the most annoying winners of all time….
What makes you think we are annoyed about being winners?
We are proud of the Patriots winning tradition in the Belichick/Brady era. We are, however, annoyed (disgusted is a better word) at having had draft picks stolen from the Patriots due to the cowardice and lies of Roger Goodell, many who work for Goodell, one 4-letter network, and a cabal of owners who run Goodell.
And, FWIW, we fully intend to allow our disgust continue to reverberate during these final two years of the Goodell reign of incompetence.
Maybe they could track when and where their league employees are stealing game balls and selling them on eBay then?
Great suggestion and I think they should be putting chips in players jerseys too. That way, the next time someone tries to steal TB12’s jersey, they will catch the thief who did it!
Why are there logistical issues with chips helping to determine scores at the goal line?
Why are there logistical issues with cameras angles helping to determine scores at the goal line?
Are these magic goal lines? Did Roger get these goal lines from the same guy who sold Jack his magic beanstalk beans?
Overall takeaway: probably not rigged — hope it’s not rigged. More transparency equals more trust. And currently, trust in the league front office is at an all time low.
“Next Gen Stats are closely guarded secrets, with only a tiny portion of them ever becoming public.”
What ever happened to “transparency” and “integrity”?
Oh ya, more lies!
My goodness Pats fans are the most annoying winners of all time. We won! Complain complain complain complain. Every single thread. Shut up already and enjoy the success.
AGREED! You got justice and your revenge. Leave it alone already. And stay off articles that have nothing whatsoever to do with your team or its players.
Start putting the sensors in Jerseys and a whole bunch of you fans will be prevented entry to the stadium on game day cause the chips will confirm your team Jersey is a knock off.
If they use it for officiating the games will be harder to rig and referees need the extra income.
If that was a problem you’d have shut off football a long time ago instead of trolling around here.
What makes you think we are annoyed about being winners?
We are proud of the Patriots winning tradition in the Belichick/Brady era. We are, however, annoyed (disgusted is a better word) at having had draft picks stolen from the Patriots due to the cowardice and lies of Roger Goodell, many who work for Goodell, one 4-letter network, and a cabal of owners who run Goodell.
And, FWIW, we fully intend to allow our disgust continue to reverberate during these final two years of the Goodell reign of incompetence.
Funny how you only mention the Belichick/Brady era which means you only paid attention to the Patriots at that time. Once they leave, which bandwagon will you jump onto next?
Maybe they should put chips in the uniforms of the Super Bowl teams.
Funny how you only mention the Belichick/Brady era which means you only paid attention to the Patriots at that time. Once they leave, which bandwagon will you jump onto next?
So I take it you missed all those wild parties at Schaeffer/Sullivan stadium. Sorry to hear that man. They were so great.