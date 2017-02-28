No franchise tag for Dont’a Hightower

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

Franchise tags are being doled out around the league, but there won’t be one in New England.

The agents for linebacker Dont’a Hightower have been told, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that their client won’t be tagged by the Patriots. The tag for linebackers, which encompasses both edge rushers and those whose roles are more similar to Hightower, is expected to be over $14.7 million this year.

Given that price, it’s not too surprising that the Patriots have opted to go a different way when it comes to Hightower. It’s a path they’ve taken before, notably when they chose not to place a tag on safety Devin McCourty two years ago. McCourty spoke to other teams, but wound up re-signing with the Patriots.

There are surely plenty of people in New England who hope that things play out the same way this offseason. Hightower will be able to start talking to other teams when the legal tampering window opens on March 7 and, barring a deal with the Patriots, he’ll become eligible to sign with anyone in the league come March 9.