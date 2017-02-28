Pat McAfee, Paul Allen join PFT Live in person on Wednesday

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2017, 9:10 PM EST

The trek has been made from West Virginia to Pittsburgh to Indianapolis (via Detroit, where I wandered around the airport randomly yelling, “This is not Detroit!“). For the next three days, PFT Live will originate from the Convention Center, the new media hub for the Scouting Combine.

Wednesday’s show will feature live, in-person visits from former Colts punter and newly-minted Bartsool Sports personality Pat McAfee, along with Paul Allen of KFAN radio and the Vikings Radio Network.

After the show, we’ll tape at least 10 one-on-one interviews of coaches and General Managers for use on Thursday and Friday.

So join us at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio. The show then moves to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. for a simulcast of the final two hours.