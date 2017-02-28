 Skip to content

Report: Chargers to add LaDainian Tomlinson to front office

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 04: Running back LaDainian Tomlinson introduced as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 during the NFL Honors at the Wortham Theater Center on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

New Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is getting a new job.

Tomlinson will be taking a position in the Los Angeles’ Chargers front office, Fred Roggin of NBC Los Angeles reports.

There’s no word on whether this job will be ceremonial in nature and focused mostly on public relations, or whether he’ll have some say in the football operation. The latter would seem unlikely as Tomlinson hasn’t always been on the same page as the Chargers, including saying last year that he thought they should trade Philip Rivers.

Tomlinson also has a job on NFL Network, where he’s already based in Los Angeles.

