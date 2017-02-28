Report: Chargers to add LaDainian Tomlinson to front office

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 28, 2017, 5:41 AM EST

New Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson is getting a new job.

Tomlinson will be taking a position in the Los Angeles’ Chargers front office, Fred Roggin of NBC Los Angeles reports.

There’s no word on whether this job will be ceremonial in nature and focused mostly on public relations, or whether he’ll have some say in the football operation. The latter would seem unlikely as Tomlinson hasn’t always been on the same page as the Chargers, including saying last year that he thought they should trade Philip Rivers.

Tomlinson also has a job on NFL Network, where he’s already based in Los Angeles.