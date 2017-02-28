Report: Chiefs, Eric Berry finalizing extension

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 1:28 PM EST

Safety Eric Berry said that he wouldn’t play out another season on the franchise tag, but it looks like he’ll avoid having to go through with that this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Berry and the Chiefs are putting the finishing touches on a long-term deal that will keep the franchise tag off the table for the safety. The two sides are reportedly finalizing a six-year deal worth $78 million, which would make Berry the highest-paid player at his position.

Berry has spent his entire career with the Chiefs since the team made him a first-round pick in the 2010 draft. He’s been named a first-team All Pro three times in the last four years and only missed out on election to that team after missing a large portion of the 2014 season following a lymphoma diagnosis.

Signing Berry would leave the franchise tag available for defensive tackle Dontari Poe in the event the Chiefs want to use that option to keep Poe from hitting the open market.