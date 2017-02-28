Report: Jared Odrick visited Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 4:06 PM EST

Defensive lineman Jared Odrick was released by the Jaguars earlier this month, leaving him eligible to sign with another team immediately and with some time with limited competition to land a job before the start of free agency.

One possible landing spot would put Odrick on the other end of the AFC standings from the Jaguars. Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports that Odrick visited with the Patriots this week.

Odrick was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2010 and spent five years in Miami, so he’s been on the opposite side from New England plenty of times since hitting the NFL. He played in every game for the Dolphins and Jags between 2011 and 2015, but was limited to six games last year and finished out the season on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Kaye reports Odrick took and passed a physical with New England, but hasn’t signed at this point. That could change or the Patriots could have just been doing due diligence in the event other moves leave them in need of a defensive lineman down the road this offseason.