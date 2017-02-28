Report: “No chance” Bills use franchise tag on Stephon Gilmore

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 28, 2017, 7:17 PM EST

The Bills will not place the franchise tag on cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Buffalo News reported.

The report quoted a team source as saying there’s “no chance” the Bills would use the tag, which is expected to cost around $15 million for a cornerback this year, on Gilmore.

Wednesday is this year’s deadline for applying the franchise tag. Gilmore, 26, would become a free agent March 9 unless he signs a new deal with the Bills before then.

A first-round pick in 2012 and first-time Pro Bowler in 2016, Gilmore had a career-best five interceptions last season and has 14 in his career. This is his first flirtation with free agency.