Ron Rivera on immigration discussion: “We can’t lock people out”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 9:03 AM EST

Panthers coach Ron Rivera is by no means a crusader, actively working to keep the politics and the football separate in his locker room to avoid divisions.

But as one of the Hispanic pioneers in the NFL, he also understands he has a responsibility to serve as an example.

In a video interview with CNN, the two-time NFL coach of the year said he does feel a certain burden to lead, though his military background and career as a player has also instilled in him a certain sense of meritocracy as well. He said he sees the same struggle within quarterback Cam Newton, who has alternately embraced and shied away from his role as an example for the African American community, but certainly feels a pressure to succeed.

“I struggle with that because at the end of the day it should be about your merit,” Rivera said. “I feel that I have to succeed at the highest level I can, and I have done that. . . .

“What I take from this, and what I hope people take from this is you can be whatever you want, it’s up to you. You have to put in the work and do the things you’re supposed do, but at the end of the day all you need is an opportunity.”

Of course, the comments come at a time when immigration is a national discussion, and while Rivera has taken care to not take controversial stands, the suggestion of walls by President Donald Trump is something that strikes him as antithetical to the American experience.

“I think people have to understand, whatever the President is trying to do, whatever he’s trying to get across, it’s really not about what he’s saying, it’s about how we react and how we do things,” Rivera said. “There’s a group of people that are trying to make better lives for their families and that’s what it really should be about.

“I think what everybody have to understand, is that’s what America’s foundation is built on. We can’t lock people out because of that.”

Rivera was one of the first players of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent to play in the NFL, but he said he never felt any racism when he was playing professionally. He recalled the anger of being called a “wetback” by a college teammate at Cal, but said that wasn’t a factor when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

And while he walks a fine rhetorical line, he clearly isn’t comfortable with some of the policies being discussed today.