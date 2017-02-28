Steelers set artificial deadline for Antonio Brown deal, stuck to it

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2017, 9:00 PM EST

The NFL is a deadline-driven league. However, the Steelers and receiver Antonio Brown recently worked out a deal with an apparent deadline. So what spurred action in this specific case?

“To the Steelers’ credit, they did create an artificial deadline, which was effective,” Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on Tuesday’s PFT Live. “They wanted to get this deal done before the Combine started because Antonio was a huge priority for them to get that deal done and this would shape a lot of what they do with some of their other moves this offseason. That’s the way that it was explained to us. We respect that, you know, things are gonna change dramatically from today going forward. Today’s the first day of the Combine. Teams and agents are gonna be there meeting, talking about contracts, and it leads right into free agency. The Combine is all the way through March 6th and then March 7th is the beginning of the negotiating period. So we understood that yesterday was a very important day to get this deal done before everyone dives into their own negotiations and I think that was pivotal to get the deal done. They had talked to us from day one to get this thing done before the Combine.”

Rosenhaus explained that the negotiations commenced within 48 hours after the team’s loss to the Patriots in the AFC title game. So did Pittsburgh use as leverage the Facebook Live fiasco or some of the other concerns that clearly were leaked by the team to NFL Network and/or to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?

“The Steelers never used that in the negotiations,” Rosenhaus said. “Of course, I spoke to the team about it and it certainly was a topic of discussion, but these were very positive negotiations. They never held that over our head. They respect Antonio Brown tremendously as a player and as a person, and they never wavered. I mean there’s no question that they addressed this with him and it was certainly something internally that Antonio and the club had several discussions about but this did not seep into the negotiations. The Steelers took the high road throughout and this was really now about Antonio and their determination or desire to keep him throughout his career and reward him. But it was really more about how do we come up with a deal that reflects Antonio as the best player at his position statistically over the last four years and taking into account the increases in the salary cap and try an model a deal with the way the Steelers structure contracts that would be fair to Antonio.”

Brown waited patiently to get a new contract, given the team’s refusal to renegotiate non-quarterback contracts with more than one year remaining. Instead of waiting deeper into the offseason, the Steelers decided to get Brown’s deal down quickly.