T.J. Lang plans to test market, give Packers chance to match offers

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 5:15 PM EST

Guard T.J. Lang said earlier this month that he had not heard anything from the Packers regarding a new contract that would keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 9, but that’s changed over the last two weeks.

Lang says there has “been a little bit of contact” that have included “good conversations” about extending their working relationship into the 2017 season and beyond. Lang expects further talks to take place at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but thinks it is “smart business” to see what other teams will be offering now that we’re so close to free agency.

Once he gets a sense of what else is out there, Lang said that he will go back to the Packers.

“We told Green Bay all along that we’ll keep them updated on any other offers that come in, and really at that point it would just be, ‘Hey, this is what we’ve got sitting on the table, can you guys compete with it?’ Obviously we’re going to give them the first right of refusal,” Lang said, via ESPN.com. “[We will] let them know, ‘Can you come close? Can you match it? This is what we’ve got, this is what the market’s set at.'”

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif reportedly got over $41 million and $20 million in a five-year deal with the Chiefs this week, which could help give Lang a sense of what kind of numbers he’ll be seeing and the Packers a sense of what they’ll need to have on hand for Lang to remain in Green Bay.