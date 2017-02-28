 Skip to content

Tony Dorsett: “More bad than good” in CTE fight

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 6:19 AM EST
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - MARCH 01: Tony Dorsett of the Dallas Cowboys throws out the first pitch at a spring training game between the Atlants Brave and the Philadelphia Phillies at Champion Stadium on March 1, 2009 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Tony Dorsett was in Dallas last weekend to celebrate football history, but he also offered a reminder he might not remember all of it.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dorsett admitted he struggles at times. He was diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in 2013, and said during an anniversary celebration for the Cowboys 1992 Super Bowl champions that he’s dealing with the daily ups and downs.

“I’m fighting CTE,” Dorsett said. “I have good days and I have bad days. The unfortunate thing sometimes is I have more bad than good. It is what it is. I’m trying to maintain and handle it.”

Dorsett has said he has problems with long- and short-term memory because of the disease, and bouts of anger.

The 62-year-old Hall of Famer has been upfront about his condition, willing to talk about the issue of head injuries for years since his diagnosis. While he has said in the past he’d be willing to let his son play football, he’s also pointed out that he would be far more cognizant of the health risks involved in the sport, which he wasn’t when he was playing.

