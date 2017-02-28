Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 7:12 AM EST

CB Corey White is one of the Bills heading for free agency.

Would the Dolphins make a play for LB Dont’a Hightower in free agency?

The Patriots found their new tight ends coach.

Does Nick Mangold’s departure from the Jets set the stage for further veteran cuts?

S Matt Elam was a busted first-round pick, but probably not the one that hurt the Ravens the most on the field.

Bengals special teams coach Darrin Simmons likes the idea of sticking with K Randy Bullock.

Browns T Joe Thomas doesn’t have the most pleasant memories of the Scouting Combine.

The Steelers invested in a pair of offensive stars on Monday.

Texans DT D.J. Reader is easing into his first NFL offseason.

Which free agents will the Colts retain this offseason?

Mike Mayock of NFL Media thinks the Jaguars will get a difference-maker with the fourth pick.

Will the Titans draft more offensive line help?

Some caution about the Broncos drafting an offensive lineman in the first round.

A look at how the draft shapes up for the Chiefs.

Reviewing the work of the Raiders’ 2016 rookie class.

The Chargers didn’t want to go to Los Angeles without LB Melvin Ingram.

Any move for a backup quarterback will have to wait until the Cowboys deal with Tony Romo.

Former Giants RB Rashad Jennings may be wearing dancing shoes in the near future.

Considering the possibility of an Eagles run at WR Alshon Jeffery.

Will the Redskins find themselves without an option other than trading QB Kirk Cousins?

The way they use the third overall pick will reveal what kind of team the Bears want to be.

Is Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey a potential Lions draft pick?

It’s not easy to predict the free agent market for Packers DB Micah Hyde.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is a frequent visitor to the gym as well as a part-owner.

A call for the Falcons to draft for help on the offensive and defensive lines.

There’s no expectation that the Panthers will be rescinding DT Kawann Short’s franchise tag.

Will S Jairus Byrd remain with the Saints?

Buccaneers CB Brent Grimes hit playing time incentives.

David Johnson could have new company in the Cardinals backfield.

Getting to know a bit about Rams tight ends coach Shane Waldron.

The 49ers will be looking for plenty of help at the Scouting Combine.

Offensive tackle remains a position of need for the Seahawks.