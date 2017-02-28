Ty Nsekhe, Vinston Painter tendered as exclusive rights free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on February 28, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

The Redskins have tendered a pair of exclusive rights free agents on their offensive line.

The team announced on Tuesday that tackles Ty Nsekhe and Vinston Painter have both been tendered, which means they’ll be back in Washington as exclusive rights free agents exclusively have the right to play for their original team once the tender has been issued.

Nsekhe has bounced around the NFL since 2012 and had his first taste of pro football in the Arena League in 2009, but only played in two regular season games before joining the Redskins in 2015. That explains why he’s still an ERFA and unable to solicit other offers after showing well in four starts at left tackle during Trent Williams‘ suspension last season.

Painter played 10 offensive snaps in five appearances last season and also saw action in three games with the Browns in 2014.