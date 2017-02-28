Vikings won’t pick up the option on Adrian Peterson contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 28, 2017, 12:12 PM EST

The Vikings have decided to let former MVP Adrian Peterson go.

The team announced they were not picking up the option on his contract for next year, making Peterson an unrestricted free agent next week.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Not paying Peterson $18 million next season was an easy decision, as he’s 31, only played one full season in the last three and is coming off knee surgery.

But it’s still a big Band-aid to pull off for a guy who meant so much to the franchise.