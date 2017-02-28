With free agency coming, Darrelle Revis has an agent

Posted by Mike Florio on February 28, 2017, 8:24 PM EST

Last year, soon-to-be-former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis parted ways with his long-time agents, Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod. Revis did not replace them.

Recently, he did. According to NFLPA records, Revis is now represented by Zach Hiller.

Hiller, who is affiliated with no firm and who has no other clients currently under contract with any team, has sued Schwartz & Feinsod for unpaid fees and undrefunded expenses.

Revis becomes a free agent on March 9; Hiller may begin talking to other teams on March 7. Because he has no other clients, if Hiller is meeting with any teams during the Scouting Combine, those teams are likely tampering with Revis.

Not that the Jets should care. With $6 million in guaranteed salary subject to offset, the Jets should want Revis to get in on the financial feeding frenzy, so that they can wiggle off the hook as to any ongoing compensation.