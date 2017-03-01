 Skip to content

A.J. Bouye still expected to avoid franchise tag

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 6:57 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: A.J. Bouye #21 of the Houston Texans celebrates after intercepting a pass from Connor Cook #8 of the Oakland Raiders in their AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The deadline to use franchise tags will arrive on Wednesday afternoon and we’ve already seen six teams hand them out this week.

If there’s a seventh team, it’s not expected to be Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye. That’s been the feeling for some time as word in mid-February was that the Texans were leaning in the other direction and Bouye said last week that he didn’t believe that the team would be using the $14 million-plus tag to keep him off the open market.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Wednesday that nothing has changed and that the Texans will continue working on signing Bouye to a traditional extension rather than breaking out the tag.

That will likely be tough to get done before Bouye can start talking to other teams on March 7. Bouye has made a rapid rise to the top of the list of this year’s free agent cornerbacks and has little reason to sign a contract to stay in Houston without seeing what the larger market has to offer.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Houston Texans, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
Respond to “A.J. Bouye still expected to avoid franchise tag”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!