Agent who fired Manziel takes him back

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2017, 5:43 PM EST

The Johnny Manziel comeback has received a boost.

PFT has confirmed that Erik Burkhardt has agreed to represent Manziel. Last year, Burkhardt fired Manziel after an off-field incident involving Manziel and his ex-girlfriend.

“It is with deep regret that, after several emotional and very personal discussions with his family, his doctors, and my client himself, I have made the decision to terminate my professional relationship with Johnny Manziel,” Burkhardt said last February in his statement that terminated the relationship with Manziel. “Though I will remain a friend and Johnny supporter, and he knows I have worked tirelessly to arrange a number of professional options for him to continue to pursue, it has become painfully obvious that his future rests solely in his own hands. His family and I have gone to great lengths to outline the steps we feel he must take to get his life in order. Accountability is the foundation of any relationship, and without it the function of my work is counterproductive. I truly wish the best for Johnny and sincerely hope he can, and will, find the kind of peace and happiness he deserves.”

Manziel later hired agent Drew Rosenhaus, who eventually fired Manziel.

Ian Rapoport of Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reported earlier in the day that Manziel is drawing interest at the Scouting Combine. Whether that becomes a spot on a 90-man offseason roster remains to be seen.

With Manziel, the challenge will be trusting him. After the Browns were burned multiple times by Manziel, there’s a chance that no one else will be willing to eventually become the next team that finds itself admitting that Manziel duped them.

That said, he could be given the bottom rung on a quarterback depth chart for OTAs and training camp and the preseason; after that much time, a team should be able to tell whether Manziel is finally serious about football.