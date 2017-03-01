Bengals value AJ McCarron “quite a bit”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 3:50 PM EST

The word on Wednesday is that the Patriots aren’t expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but he’s not the only backup quarterback who has generated discussion about a possible offseason trade.

Bengals No. 2 AJ McCarron got starting experience during the 2015 season when Andy Dalton was out of the lineup with a thumb injury and there’s been some thought that other teams might want to give him more after acquiring him in a trade. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said at a Wednesday press conference in Indianapolis that the team has received calls and is open to listening, but suggested it will take a high price to pry McCarron loose.

“The phones at our offices work. They always work,” Tobin said, via the team’s website. “We listen to what everyone is thinking. We’re not actively looking to diminish our football team by trading AJ McCarron and that diminishes our football team. He’s a very valuable piece of what we do. It’s not like we don’t have a plan for him. He plays a very valuable position and you’re always one play away. We view our team as team that can challenge. A team that can be in the mix to challenge and if you don’t have a valuable No. 2 quarterback back you can go to and win with you can tank your season. They can call and talk to us but they’re going to find out we value AJ McCarron quite a bit.”

McCarron is under Bengals control for at least two more years and may be a restricted free agent after that because he spent most of his rookie season on the non-football injury list. That would mean he didn’t get credited with an accrued season and Tobin said “ultimately it will be decided by someone other than AJ and someone other than the Cincinnati Bengals.”

A finding that McCarron would be restricted after the 2018 season would likely make for a higher price in any trade talks as McCarron would continue to be an inexpensive option at quarterback for the Bengals.