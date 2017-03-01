Bengals “very disappointed” but not making rash decisions on Adam Jones

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 1, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

The Bengals were hoping Adam Jones was beyond the kind of behavior he displayed in January.

And perhaps because of it, they’re in no hurry to make a decision on his future.

Bengals player personnel director Duke Tobin said he was “very disappointed” in Jones for his January arrest for spitting on a jailhouse nurse (which sounds like a euphemism even though it isn’t in this case).

“It was disappointing for us to see him display what he displayed,” Tobin said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “It is a poor reflection of him and it’s not indicative of who he is in our opinion. I think Adam is better than that.”

While the criminal case on charges of felony harassment with a bodily substance, disorderly conduct, assault and obstructing official business remains unresolved, the Bengals are waiting for an NFL to review it under the personal conduct policy as well.

There’s also the matter that they could clear $7.5 million off the cap if they cut the 33-year-old corner, which could come in handy with starter Dre Kirkpatrick hitting free agency.

Tobin said the team was willing to let the criminal justice and NFL process play out, and they were in no hurry to make a call on Jones now.

“We’re not going to make any rash, harsh, fast decisions about the future of our football team without all the information,” Tobin said. “We don’t have an update on that. His status on our team is like a lot of players’ status on our team. He’s got to earn his way like everyone else does. Where this goes, I cannot predict it, but we are certainly not going to make a decision on him without more information.”

Jones has been good enough for long enough for the Bengals that he’s earned some benefit of the doubt, even if he’s frustrating to them at times.