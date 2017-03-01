Bills announce Kyle Williams will remain on the team in 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 9:25 AM EST

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kyle Williams isn’t going anywhere.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced at the Scouting Combine this morning that Williams will remain in Buffalo for 2017.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Kyle, what he’s done for the Bills’ organization, one of our leaders, and I can announce at this time that Kyle is coming back and we look forward to working with Kyle,” McDermott said.

There had previously been talk that the Bills might cut Williams to avoid an $8.3 million cap hit for a 34-year-old. McDermott did not say whether Williams had agreed to a pay cut to stay in Buffalo, but it’s now clear that one way or another, Williams will remain a Bill.