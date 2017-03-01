 Skip to content

Chad Kelly not going to Indianapolis after all

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 6:22 AM EST
OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 29: Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson #3 of the Auburn Tigers puts pressure on quarterback Chad Kelly #10 of the Mississippi Rebels as he throws a pass during the 2nd half of an NCAA college football game on October 29, 2016 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images) Getty Images

First Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly was invited to the Scouting Combine. Then the NFL rescinded his invitation. Then Kelly said he might go to Indianapolis anyway. Now he’s not.

Kelly’s representatives told the Buffalo News he has decided not to go to Indianapolis.

The NFL barred Kelly, former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and a couple of other players from the Combine under a new policy that prevents players from participating if they have been convicted of certain crimes. Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he was arrested and accused of punching two bar bouncers and threatening to get a gun and shoot up the place.

Kelly will meet NFL teams at the Ole Miss pro day on April 3.

2 Responses to “Chad Kelly not going to Indianapolis after all”
  1. dickshotdogs says: Mar 1, 2017 7:06 AM

    He sucks, anyway.

  2. cardinealsfan20 says: Mar 1, 2017 7:14 AM

    Do we really need the NFL to be the morality police?

