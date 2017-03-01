Chris Long says he won’t re-sign with Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 3:01 PM EST

Defensive end Chris Long finally got a taste of the playoffs last season after spending the first eight years of his career with the Rams and it was a good taste as the Patriots ended their year with a Super Bowl title.

Long may get a second bite of the playoff apple, but he says it won’t be coming with the Patriots. Long took to Instagram on Wednesday to say thanks to Patriots fans and explain why he is planning to move on from New England.

“Thank you Pats Nation. As a player you’ve given so much support to, I owe you an explanation as to why I’ll be moving on in FA… even if it isn’t a big deal,” Long wrote. “This year and this opportunity gave me a ton. I made lifelong friends in a great locker room and became a champion. I’m so thankful that Coach B (the GOAT) took a chance on me and allowed me the opportunity to play a small part in this wonderful year. This has zero to do with money, etc. It’s the right move in my heart because I want to get back to being the player I was before. I’m thankful for my role this year, but as a competitor, I’m itching to do what I do best. It was important to say thank you personally. You may not remember me much, but I’ll always remember y’all!!”

Long saw a fair amount of playing time in the regular season, but moved into a situational role during the postseason and his note suggests that he’ll be looking for a place where he’ll be a more regular part of the defensive line mix.