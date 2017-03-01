Dan Quinn says Super Bowl loss was a lesson in game management

For Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, the ending of Super Bowl LI was a bitter pill to swallow. But he hopes something positive comes out of it.
Quinn told PFT Live that losing a game after having a 28-3 lead has taught him some things about managing late-game situations better.
“For sure there’s lessons there in game management,” he said. “Those are lessons that are painful to go through but you have to learn from them.”
At the same time, Quinn says he still wants to coach aggressively. Although Quinn doesn’t call the offensive plays, he says he supported the decision to keep passing with a lead because he wanted to keep doing the things that helped the Falcons get to the Super Bowl.
“At that point we wanted to be aggressive to go win the game,” Quinn said.
It will be interesting to see next year how aggressive the Falcons are when they have a big second-half lead. Quinn hopes he’ll have plenty of opportunities to show he has learned from that game and will be better at protecting a lead.
Hindsight is 20/20. Play calling was aggressive, but if they had won no one would be talking or doubting. The Falcons wanted to stay with what got them to the game and what got them the lead, an aggressive offense.
Quinn had no choice. They needed first downs to keep the Patriots off the field – everyone forgets that Belichick adjusted game plans and shut down the run. FACT: Falcons gained only 19yds on the last 9 run plays. Ryan's passing was the ONLY way to keep the drives moving and clock ticking (Ryan completed 15 of 18 passes at that point so clock was moving.)
Falcon's D was gassed. You guys really that confident you could stop Brady from 11 points in 3:30 minutes?? I bet Belichick/Brady were both PRAYING for a quick FG just so they could go back to work.