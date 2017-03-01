Dirk Koetter: We don’t have to make Doug Martin decision right now

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 2:28 PM EST

Running back Doug Martin won’t be playing for the first three games of the 2017 regular season as he serves out what’s left of the four-game suspension he was given near the end of the 2016 season.

Whether he’ll be back with the Buccaneers when eligible to return in Week Four remains up in the air. Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said at a Wednesday press conference that he has spoken to Martin and that the running back looks and sounds good after spending time in a treatment facility.

The suspension voided guarantees in Martin’s contract, which calls for him to make $7 million in 2017, and he struggled last year while dealing with a hamstring injury. Both of those things would make it easier for the Bucs to move on, but Koetter said the team isn’t in any rush to make that call.

“We don’t have to make that decision right now,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Doug did not have as good of a season as he had in 2015 and that’s mainly due to injury. Doug’s under contract right now and no decision has to be made on that right now. We don’t have to rush it. We can work through it as we go and that’s one of the things that’s high on our list. What’s going to happen with our running back situation? We don’t have to make a decision on that right now.”

The ability to move on without any cap penalty makes it easier for the Bucs to let things play out slowly with Martin. Should they feel there’s a better use for the $7 million in free agency, they can make the call then or they could wait through the draft to see how their backfield shapes up outside of the veteran.