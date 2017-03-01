Doug Marrone says way he left Buffalo was a mistake

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 1:57 PM EST

Doug Marrone got his second chance at an NFL head coaching job this year when the Jaguars made him the permanent choice to replace Gus Bradley after Marrone took over on an interim basis following Bradley’s in-season firing.

Marrone’s first stint as a head coach ended after two years when he exercised a $4 million opt-out clause in his contract with the Bills and moved on to a job coaching the offensive line in Jacksonville when he didn’t land another top job. On Wednesday in Indianapolis, Marrone was asked about that departure and said “obviously I made mistakes” during the Bills stint and that there were things he “should have done differently.”

Marrone was asked if leaving was one of those things and he said that he regrets the way the ending played out in Buffalo.

“I’m not going to sit up here and say no it wasn’t,” Marrone said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Yeah, I mean, that’s definitely a big part of the learning process and wanting more time and things of that nature. Privately, I’ve talked to Terry [Pegula] about that. He knows how I feel about it. I’m going to obviously keep that conversation private. Yes, I would say absolutely, you learn from that. That’s one of the mistakes you wish you could go back and do over and you just wish you had more time. I think when I look at it and I look at myself, I wish I could have communicated things better at that time.”

Marrone received a lot of criticism around Buffalo in the wake of his departure and there are surely some that still have hurt feelings about the way things went down, but the ongoing needs for both the Bills and Jaguars to find their way back to the playoffs should be the focus for all involved as the teams move forward.