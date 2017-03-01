Eagles will explore adding Jamaal Charles

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 3:23 PM EST

The Chiefs released running back Jamaal Charles on Tuesday and it wasn’t long before people began to wonder if he might have a conversation with the Eagles about continuing his career in Philadelphia.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson ran the offense in Kansas City for three years and Charles picked up 3,304 yards from scrimmage in the first two of those seasons, so the dots weren’t hard to connect. On Wednesday, Pederson said that the Eagles will look into connecting those dots as well.

Pederson said during a press conference at the Scouting Combine that the team will explore bringing Charles to the organization. Charles has played in just eight games over the last two years because of knee injuries, so his health will likely be a major consideration for the Eagles before things move forward.

Pederson also said that Darren Sproles, who has a $4 million base salary for next season, will be back with the team. Ryan Mathews, Wendell Smallwood and Byron Marshall are also under contract at running back in Philly.