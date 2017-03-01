 Skip to content

Eagles will explore adding Jamaal Charles

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 3:23 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 16: Running back Jamaal Charles #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a 17-yard gain against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter on October 16, 2016 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California. The Chiefs won 26-10. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chiefs released running back Jamaal Charles on Tuesday and it wasn’t long before people began to wonder if he might have a conversation with the Eagles about continuing his career in Philadelphia.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson ran the offense in Kansas City for three years and Charles picked up 3,304 yards from scrimmage in the first two of those seasons, so the dots weren’t hard to connect. On Wednesday, Pederson said that the Eagles will look into connecting those dots as well.

Pederson said during a press conference at the Scouting Combine that the team will explore bringing Charles to the organization. Charles has played in just eight games over the last two years because of knee injuries, so his health will likely be a major consideration for the Eagles before things move forward.

Pederson also said that Darren Sproles, who has a $4 million base salary for next season, will be back with the team. Ryan Mathews, Wendell Smallwood and Byron Marshall are also under contract at running back in Philly.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill
5 Responses to “Eagles will explore adding Jamaal Charles”
  1. treye2 says: Mar 1, 2017 3:28 PM

    Makes sense at the right price.

  2. tjacks7 says: Mar 1, 2017 3:30 PM

    Up next on PFT, an article explaining how Doug Pederson stepped in the tampering pothole even though he wasn’t even close to doing so.

  3. stipez says: Mar 1, 2017 3:37 PM

    Pfff, Smallwood

  4. jonwill57 says: Mar 1, 2017 3:40 PM

    Darrin Sproles will still be the best and healthiest RB on the roster. Give him some of Chase Daniel’s $8 million. Dude has rubber bands for knee ligaments.

  5. footballzblog says: Mar 1, 2017 3:48 PM

    Because bringing in D. Murray worked so well. I guess Jamal can help dust the empty trophy case.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!