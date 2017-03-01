 Skip to content

Elway: Broncos will talk with Russell Okung, could sign him again

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 1, 2017, 4:31 PM EST
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Running back C.J. Anderson #22 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with offensive tackle Russell Okung #73 after Anderson scores on a 25-yard reception in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Broncos won’t be picking up the option on Russell Okung’s contract for 2017, but the team isn’t necessarily closing the book on its relationship with Okung after one season.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday, Broncos vice president of football operations John Elway said the team will explore its options at left tackle, and that those options will include considering signing Okung again. He said the team plans to talk with Okung again soon.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve moved on,” Elway said.

Okung signed a five-year deal worth $53 million with the Broncos last March while acting as his own agent, but after one year and $8 million the Broncos announced last week that they won’t pick up the option, making Okung a free agent on March 9.

Plenty of teams are looking for left tackle help, so Okung will have options.

  1. screwmemean says: Mar 1, 2017 4:34 PM

    Noooooooooooooooooooo!

