Former Giants, Dolphins, Patriots DB Will Allen sentenced to six years for fraud

Former NFL defensive back Will Allen was hoping for a break from the judge, after pleading guilty to four counts of wire fraud.
He didn’t get it.
According to Law360.com, Allen was sentenced to six years in prison for his involvement in a $37 million Ponzi scheme.
And for the sake of clarification, this is the Will Allen who played for the Giants, Dolphins and Patriots, not the Will Allen who played for the Steelers, Buccaneers and Cowboys.
Allen’s attorney’s had sought a 2 1/2-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to four of the 23 counts against him.
Former Patriot? Please. He never played in 1 game for them and was cut before the end of August. If he is a former Patriot then so is John Lynch.
Our criminals are named Aaron Hernandez, thank you very much.
mudachains says:
Mar 1, 2017 1:38 PM
Ever hear of a thing called restitution?
mudachains says:
Mar 1, 2017 1:38 PM
Bruhhhhh….You know he doesn’t get to keep the money now, right?
He should of known, defrauding people is only for CEOs and politicians.
patriottony says:
Mar 1, 2017 1:37 PM
When teams or players break the rules part of Rogers job is to punish the cheaters. You guys should be lucky hes enough of a Kraft guy he didn’t suspend Belichick from the league like he would had did in a heart beat to any other coach.