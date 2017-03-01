Former Giants, Dolphins, Patriots DB Will Allen sentenced to six years for fraud

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 1, 2017, 1:32 PM EST

Former NFL defensive back Will Allen was hoping for a break from the judge, after pleading guilty to four counts of wire fraud.

He didn’t get it.

According to Law360.com, Allen was sentenced to six years in prison for his involvement in a $37 million Ponzi scheme.

And for the sake of clarification, this is the Will Allen who played for the Giants, Dolphins and Patriots, not the Will Allen who played for the Steelers, Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Allen’s attorney’s had sought a 2 1/2-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to four of the 23 counts against him.