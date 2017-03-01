Giants will look at Adrian Peterson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 12:10 PM EST

Well before he was released from the Vikings, running back Adrian Peterson mentioned the Giants as a team that he might like to play for in the event he left Minnesota.

That comment was revisited recently when Peterson tweeted about the Giants making “interesting moves” early in the offseason, which kept the New Jersey club on many minds as a possible destination for Peterson.

With the Vikings confirming this week that Peterson will be free to talk to other teams on March 7 and sign with them on March 9, the running back’s future was an obvious topic for Giants coach Ben McAdoo’s press conference on Wednesday.

McAdoo said, via Dan Duggan of NJ.com, that the Giants will look at Peterson and evaluate him in the same way that they would any free agent who might be on their radar. Outside observers have noted the Giants’ frequent use of shotgun alignments and infrequent use of fullbacks as reasons why Peterson might not be a great fit for the Giants, but the team’s view will obviously trump any of those opinions when it comes time for the team to decide on a course of action in the backfield.