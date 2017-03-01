 Skip to content

Gigantic Thursday PFT Live coming

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2017, 9:06 PM EST
PFT Live descended on Indianapolis on Tuesday, and we spent most of Wednesday at the Scouting Combine, interviewing a wide variety of coaches and General Managers. Thursday’s show will feature each of the conversations.

Tune in at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio (7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN) for a collection of face-to-face sit-downs with Broncos G.M. John Elway, Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, Falcons coach Dan Quinn, Broncos coach Vance Joseph, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman, Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim, and Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht. Most if not all of the segments eventually will be posted at the PFT Rumor Mill, too.

More of the same is coming on Friday. Every hour of every show remains available via podcast.

