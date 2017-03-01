 Skip to content

James Harrison re-signs with Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 2:06 PM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Getty Images

The agent for linebacker James Harrison said recently that his client wanted to sign a two-year deal this offseason and that he wanted to sign that deal so he could remain with the Steelers.

Harrison got what he wanted. In a post to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, Harrison shared a shot of a contract signing that he captioned “Two more years Here We Go #steelersnation.”

Harrison played a game with the Steelers in 2002 and then returned to the team in 2004 to start a run in Pittsburgh that ran through the 2012 season. He spent one year with the Bengals before returning to the Steelers for the last three years. He’s picked up two Super Bowl rings, a defensive player of the year award and 81.5 sacks over that span.

Harrison had five of those sacks during the 2016 season and remained effective in the playoffs by recording sacks in each of the team’s postseason victories. The Steelers will hope for the same kind of impact as part of a defense that improved over the course of last season and has plenty of rising players to go with the well-seasoned Harrison.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
15 Responses to “James Harrison re-signs with Steelers”
  1. logast says: Mar 1, 2017 2:09 PM

    This is pretty much a win-win. Harrison is a solid player, and respected voice in the locker room.

  2. dvdman123 says: Mar 1, 2017 2:11 PM

    Worth every penny he got and then some.

  3. roastedteacher says: Mar 1, 2017 2:12 PM

    You don’t have to like James Harrison. In fact, you can hate James Harrison. But you cannot deny that he has outplayed and outlasted a generation of players by maintaining an amazing physical form.

    He’ll get no trophies for preparation and practice, but one day he will be wearing a yellow jacket at Canton.

  4. ctiggs says: Mar 1, 2017 2:13 PM

    HE is like 90

  5. bengals1974 says: Mar 1, 2017 2:15 PM

    OK, the guy is a beast. His work ethic is incredible. Saying that, he must have made a deal with mother nature or someone needs to test this guy.

    Congrat’s to him though. He plays the game the way it should be..

  6. bobthebillsfan says: Mar 1, 2017 2:19 PM

    A tribute to his ability to stay in football shape and remain competitive. At 38, he still has what it takes. Good for him.

  7. gadgetking2010 says: Mar 1, 2017 2:20 PM

    most likely it’s really a 1 yr deal that allows the team to spread out the money over 2 years for the salary cap

  8. ryder09 says: Mar 1, 2017 2:21 PM

    Must be getting his ‘medication’ from the Seahawks defense.

  9. celticsforever says: Mar 1, 2017 2:23 PM

    PEDs do amazing things for the body. Trippin’ Tomlin must be happy

  10. greg3117 says: Mar 1, 2017 2:27 PM

    Dude is ageless! Congrats on the contract James!

  11. cdace13 says: Mar 1, 2017 2:38 PM

    roastedteacher : With all due respect, there’s no way Harrison is Canton-bound. He doesn’t have the numbers.

  12. jjackwagon says: Mar 1, 2017 2:39 PM

    ctiggs says:
    Mar 1, 2017 2:13 PM
    HE is like 90
    —————————————
    And still a better LB than anyone on the 9ers squad.

  13. blacknyellablacknyella says: Mar 1, 2017 2:40 PM

    I don’t know that he’ll find his way to Canton. LC Greenwood can’t even make the Hall (and that’s a travesty).

    Still, dude is a DPOY (2008), 2x 1st-team All-Pro (2x 2nd-team), 5x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl champ, has one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history, franchise sack leader in the Burgh and is still playing at a nice level.

    When it’s all said and done, he’ll be one of the linebacking greats in team history. That’s saying something.

    His work ethic in the weight room sets the standard. His professionalism and commitment to the game is off the charts. His leadership skills are exemplary. For all the reasons this site suggests TO and Moss should be kept OUT of Canton, those are the reasons why #92’s resume should be padded.

    Glad to see Debo back for another round (or two).

  14. charliebarley72 says: Mar 1, 2017 2:42 PM

    All juiced up, and ready to roll!

  15. dickroy says: Mar 1, 2017 2:43 PM

    He is tuff. Kent State tuff. Went to the same small college as the great Jack Lambert!

  16. ctiggs says: Mar 1, 2017 2:48 PM

    He doesn’t hold a candle to Navarro bowman

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!