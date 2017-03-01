James Harrison re-signs with Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 2:06 PM EST

The agent for linebacker James Harrison said recently that his client wanted to sign a two-year deal this offseason and that he wanted to sign that deal so he could remain with the Steelers.

Harrison got what he wanted. In a post to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, Harrison shared a shot of a contract signing that he captioned “Two more years Here We Go #steelersnation.”

Harrison played a game with the Steelers in 2002 and then returned to the team in 2004 to start a run in Pittsburgh that ran through the 2012 season. He spent one year with the Bengals before returning to the Steelers for the last three years. He’s picked up two Super Bowl rings, a defensive player of the year award and 81.5 sacks over that span.

Harrison had five of those sacks during the 2016 season and remained effective in the playoffs by recording sacks in each of the team’s postseason victories. The Steelers will hope for the same kind of impact as part of a defense that improved over the course of last season and has plenty of rising players to go with the well-seasoned Harrison.