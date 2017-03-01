James Harrison re-signs with Steelers

The agent for linebacker James Harrison said recently that his client wanted to sign a two-year deal this offseason and that he wanted to sign that deal so he could remain with the Steelers.
Harrison got what he wanted. In a post to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, Harrison shared a shot of a contract signing that he captioned “Two more years Here We Go #steelersnation.”
Harrison played a game with the Steelers in 2002 and then returned to the team in 2004 to start a run in Pittsburgh that ran through the 2012 season. He spent one year with the Bengals before returning to the Steelers for the last three years. He’s picked up two Super Bowl rings, a defensive player of the year award and 81.5 sacks over that span.
Harrison had five of those sacks during the 2016 season and remained effective in the playoffs by recording sacks in each of the team’s postseason victories. The Steelers will hope for the same kind of impact as part of a defense that improved over the course of last season and has plenty of rising players to go with the well-seasoned Harrison.
This is pretty much a win-win. Harrison is a solid player, and respected voice in the locker room.
Worth every penny he got and then some.
You don’t have to like James Harrison. In fact, you can hate James Harrison. But you cannot deny that he has outplayed and outlasted a generation of players by maintaining an amazing physical form.
He’ll get no trophies for preparation and practice, but one day he will be wearing a yellow jacket at Canton.
HE is like 90
OK, the guy is a beast. His work ethic is incredible. Saying that, he must have made a deal with mother nature or someone needs to test this guy.
Congrat’s to him though. He plays the game the way it should be..
A tribute to his ability to stay in football shape and remain competitive. At 38, he still has what it takes. Good for him.
most likely it’s really a 1 yr deal that allows the team to spread out the money over 2 years for the salary cap
Must be getting his ‘medication’ from the Seahawks defense.
PEDs do amazing things for the body. Trippin’ Tomlin must be happy
Dude is ageless! Congrats on the contract James!
roastedteacher : With all due respect, there’s no way Harrison is Canton-bound. He doesn’t have the numbers.
ctiggs says:
Mar 1, 2017 2:13 PM
HE is like 90
—————————————
And still a better LB than anyone on the 9ers squad.
I don’t know that he’ll find his way to Canton. LC Greenwood can’t even make the Hall (and that’s a travesty).
Still, dude is a DPOY (2008), 2x 1st-team All-Pro (2x 2nd-team), 5x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl champ, has one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history, franchise sack leader in the Burgh and is still playing at a nice level.
When it’s all said and done, he’ll be one of the linebacking greats in team history. That’s saying something.
His work ethic in the weight room sets the standard. His professionalism and commitment to the game is off the charts. His leadership skills are exemplary. For all the reasons this site suggests TO and Moss should be kept OUT of Canton, those are the reasons why #92’s resume should be padded.
Glad to see Debo back for another round (or two).
All juiced up, and ready to roll!
He is tuff. Kent State tuff. Went to the same small college as the great Jack Lambert!
He doesn’t hold a candle to Navarro bowman