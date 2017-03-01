Jets, Bears could land Mike Glennon

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2017, 8:52 PM EST

Four years ago, the Buccaneers drafted quarterback Mike Glennon. His contract is now expiring, and he’ll be free to go wherever he wants.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears and Jets have emerged as the primary suitors for Glennon’s services.

Although Bucs G.M. Jason Licht also has said that the team would like to retain Glennon as the backup to Jameis Winston, Glennon’s chances of actually playing will be enhanced if he goes elsewhere. He started 13 games as a rookie and five in 2014; since Winston arrived as a first-round pick in 2015, Glennon hasn’t started a single game.

Teams like the Bears and Jets could give Glennon an ideal chance to become a full-time starter. Whether he does, and how he plays if he does, remains to be seen.